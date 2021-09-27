Sylacauga police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Sylacauga Friday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., the Sylacauga Police Department responded to a call at The Landings apartment complex on James Payton Boulevard regarding gunshots at the apartment complex. Arriving on the scene, officers found a woman in the parking lot who was holding Gavin Jerome Havis, 25, who had been shot several times.

Police say that Havis, a resident at the complex, spoke with officers and told them who had shot him. He was later taken to UAB Hospital, where he died.

On Sunday, a suspect came in and cooperated with investigators. As of Monday, charges are pending.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call the SPD’s Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or anonymously call the SPD Tip Line at 256-249-4716.