SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking the public for additional information after a man was found dead behind a vacant house.

According to SPD, officers arrived to the area of S. Main Avenue between E. Clay Street and E. Park Street. Upon arrival, officers found Tony Keith, 26, of Sylacauga lying behind a vacant house suffering from a gunshot wound.

Keith was pronounced dead by the Talladega County Coroner. He was transported to Curtis and Son Funeral Home and then to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery.

There are currently no suspects in custody. If you have any information, contact SPD at 256-249-4716.