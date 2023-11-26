SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 23-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning.

According to SPD, officers arrived in the Drew Court Housing Complex around 2 a.m. on reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located Darrell Maple, 23, of Talladega, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment on Fluker Street. He was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time. If you have any information, contact SPD at 256-267-0090.