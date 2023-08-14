SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga police officer was injured during an arrest Saturday.

The Sylacauga Police Department reported that an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of E. 2nd Street and N. Main Avenue. During the stop, the driver, Corie Burns, 43, from Oden’s Mill Road resisted arrest and a struggle ensued.

The officer allegedly found himself inside the vehicle that Burns was driving, who began to flee the scene. The officer was then thrown from the vehicle and run over, leading to broken bones in his left arm, elbow and ankle.

Additional officers chased Burns to the end of S. Main Avenue at Goodwater Highway, where he crashed into a tree and was taken into custody.

Burns was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and first-degree possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Talladega County Jail and has a bond set at $75,000.

The officer was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center, where he was treated and released that night.