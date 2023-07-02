SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga man died after a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 1 a.m. to a shooting call at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Scrooge Alley. Officers then found Jason Anthony Swain Jr., who had been shot, at the scene.

An ambulance transported Swain to Coosa Valley Medical Center for treatment, and officers found out Swain had died because of a gunshot wound to his chest. There are no suspects in custody. Investigators with the SPD and members of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force are looking for a suspect.

Those with information regarding this shooting are asked to call the SPD tip line at 256-249-4716 or the SPD at 256-267-0090. The SPD also stated those with information can call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867 for a potential reward.