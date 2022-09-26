SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Sylacauga Police Department has announced the extradition of a man who attempted to flee the state after he was accused of raping a child earlier this year.

According to SPD, officers were notified on June 20 that 34-year-old James Everett Steen was having an “inappropriate, sexual relationship” with a child under the age of 16. After learning about the allegations against him, Steen attempted to flee the state by boarding a plane and flying to Anchorage, Alaska.

SPD was made aware of Steen’s attempt to leave and contacted authorities in Alaska who later took Steen into custody upon his arrival. He was held in custody there for 60 days until he was ordered to return to Alabama to face the crimes against him.

On Sept. 21, Steen was extradited and placed in the Talladega County Jail. He has been charged with transmitting obscene material, second-degree sodomy and second-degree rape. He now faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

Police are asking if anyone has information regarding this case to contact them at 256-249-4716 or 256-267-0090.