Sylacauga man charged with child pornography possession

Sylacauga, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, the Sylacauga Police Department announced the arrest of Lavon Paul Tarpley on possession of child pornography charges.

Last Thursday, the Sylacauga Police Department and agents from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Sex Crimes Unit served a search warrant on Lee Drive in Sylacauga. During the search, law enforcement claimed to have discovered enough digital evidence and pictures to be classified as four Class C Felony charges. Punishment for a Class C conviction can range from 366 days to 10 years in prison.

If convicted, along with a prison sentence, Tarpley would be required to register as a sex offender.