PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old Sylacauga man was charged in connection with a May 1 motel shooting in Panama City Beach, Florida.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a 34-year-old was shot in the parking lot of the El Pine Motel on Front Beach Road around 3:30 a.m. The victim was shot while inside his vehicle in the motel parking lot.

Deputies said the shooting was captured on surveillance video and showed the suspect, Marques Player, firing one shot inside the victim’s truck and running back to his motel room. The suspect then left with his roommate in a green Jeep Compass, leaving the injured victim as they left.

The victim was later taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries and are expected to survive.

The suspect vehicle was found 30 minutes later at a gas station in Panama City by Hwy. 231. The driver and suspect were both detained brought in for questioning.

Bay County deputies claimed Player admitted to shooting the victim once and telling the driver what happened as they left the parking lot, which the driver confirmed. A search warrant for the suspect vehicle resulted in the recovery of a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.