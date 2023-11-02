FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Sylacauga man was arrested Thursday after allegedly selling fake gold bars to a Baldwin County resident.

Dylan Jemison, 20, has since been released from the Baldwin County jail after allegedly offering several 1-ounce fake gold bars “for a large sum of money” to a resident.

He is charged with first-degree theft and attempted first-degree theft.

Jemison reportedly portrayed the fake gold as real gold on Facebook Marketplace. The fake gold appears and is packaged as real gold and passes the test many use to confirm its authenticity.

A Sylacauga, Alabama, man was arrested today for allegedly offering these fake gold bars to a Baldwin County resident. (Foley Police Department)

When he was taken into custody, he possessed dozens more of fake gold, according to police, who said Jemison hinted at swindling others into purchasing the fake gold.

Foley police said anyone offered gold bars should get them authenticated.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.