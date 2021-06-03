Suspects sought in Tuscaloosa apartment shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is searching for the suspects involved in a deadly shooting at the Legacy at Country Club Apartments Sunday.

The victim was 23-year-old Kortnei Kelvontae Mills.

Nelson Beville Jr., 20, was arrested on Monday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Authorities say he is still in jail.

Chakyla Deambri Scarbrough, 22, also known as “Poot,” is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder. Charles Deandre Newton Jr., 25, also known as “CJ”, is wanted for murder.

The attached image is of an unknown person of interest to the case. Authorities say that she is wanted for questioning.

Investigators are also searching for the attached vehicle, a brown 2015 Hyundai Sonata with tag number 63MG474. The vehicle has damage to the passenger rear corner.

Person of interest wanted by Tuscaloosa investigators.

Car wanted in the investigation.

Authorities say the case is still active and more subjects may be charged in the future.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the subjects, please contact any of the following agencies:

Tuscaloosa Police Department: (205) 349-2121

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office: (205) 752-0616

Northport Police Department: (205) 339-6600

University of Alabama Police: (205) 348-5454

Violent Crimes Unit: (205) 464-8690

Crime Stoppers: (205) 752-7867

Authorities say that a monetary reward may be eligible for any tips given.