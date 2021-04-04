Suspects lead police pursuit in Winfield

WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Winfield Police Department is looking for two suspects who led officers on a police pursuit through Winfield Sunday morning.

The chase happened along I-22, where two subjects jumped out and ran on foot at exit 26. Police were stationed around Hwy. 44 and County Road 83 Sunday morning. Heavy police presence around State Highway 44 and County Road 83. Those driving in the area are encourage to keep their car doors locked and take your keys out of any vehicles you may have.

If you see anyone walking in this area, call 911 or 205-921-7433