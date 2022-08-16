CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of a 22-year-old shot in the back. Upon arrival, Lineville Police and emergency personnel found the girlfriend of the shooting victim, performing CPR on her boyfriend, Adam Simjee, who had been shot.

A female, identified as Yasmine Hider, was laying on the ground nearby suffering from gunshot wounds to her torso. It was determined that Hider attempted to rob Simjee and his girlfriend at gunpoint. Hider was shot by Simjee, who had a handgun concealed on his person. Hider was transported to a Birmingham hospital to undergo surgery for her injuries.

The second suspect was present during the robbery but fled the scene when shots were fired. Officers received calls that a group of people was “living off the grid,” somewhere in the National Forest. A dog tracking team from the Alabama Department of Corrections was contacted and responded with a tracking team. Multiple agencies arrived to assist in the search and during the search, noticed a base camp and a woman standing near the tents.

As officers approached the base, a 5-year-old child ran from the woods with a loaded shotgun. Law enforcement told the child to put the gun down, and he didn’t until he was next to the woman. She was then taken into custody and identified as Krystal Pinkins and the child was her son.

Pinkins was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Department of Human Resources was notified and took custody of the child.

The investigation concluded that Simjee and his girlfriend were flagged down by Hider and Hider asked if they could assist her in getting her car started. When the couple attempted to help, Hider pulled out her gun and walked them back to the woods. While walking into the woods, Simjee pulled out his gun and the two exchanged gunfire. Both the suspect and victim were struck, Simjee died on the scene.

Hider then called on Pinkins to come help her and after a brief conversation, Pinkins fled the scene on foot.

Pinkins and Hider were both charged with one count of murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of robbery. Pinkins is being held in the Clay County Detention Center under bond. Hider is recovering from her gunshot wounds under the observation of sheriff’s deputies.