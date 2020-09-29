Suspects in deadly Alabaster shooting facing additional murder charges

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Calera man and others allegedly involved in a fatal shooting in Alabaster last week have been charged with intentional murder and reckless murder.

Anfernee Jordan Brown, 25, of Calera; Kajuan Robert Nelson Cassidy, 24, of Montevallo; Christian Dayne Thrift, 29, of Montevallo; and Vontarious Dameko Brown, 24 of Wilton are all being held in the Shelby County Jail.

Brown and Vontarious Brown are facing additional murder and attempted murder charges respectively.

“These new charges are the culmination of the investigation into the shooting that took place on September 20, 2020, in the 400 block of Old Highway 31 that resulted in the serious injury of a young woman and the death of a young father,” Chief Curtis Rigney stated in a press release. “Our detectives have worked diligently on this case to bring justice to the victims and their families.”

Each new charge has a $150,000 bond for a total of $300,000 in new bonds for each subject.

If anyone has any additional information about this shooting please call and speak to a detective at 205-663-7401 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.

