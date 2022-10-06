CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they have multiple suspects in custody following a shooting death in Center Point Thursday.

At approximately 4:38 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim at the scene, who was killed by a gunshot wound.

A suspect vehicle description was quickly established with the assistance of the Metro Area Command Center. By utilizing the flock cameras in the area, deputies were able to locate and stop the vehicle after a short pursuit.

Five suspects have been taken into custody and are currently being questioned by detectives. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still being determined.

The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification to his family.