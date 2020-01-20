Suspects in connection to stealing laptops from Valley High School arrested, charged

Suspects (from left to right) Kourtney Brook Victory and Caleb Roger Gilbert

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office report that suspects in connection to computers stolen from Valley High School have been arrested. Eight of the 10 stolen laptops have been recovered.

According to the office, Investigator Jason Bridges looked into the case. Obtained video footage provided by Valley High School showed two individuals entering the building and taking the items. The footage was later released to the public and with the help of numerous tips, the suspects were identified.

Arrest warrants were secured for Caleb Roger Gilbert and Kourtney Brook Victory (see picture). According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were taken into custody within a couple of hours.

Further attempts are being made to locate the stolen items.

During an interview, suspects Gilbert and Victory admitted that they broke into the school and stole the computers because they “were bored.”

The duo was placed in the Walker County Jail and now faces charges of felony burglary and theft of property.

