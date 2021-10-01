Suspects in Alabama golf course attack identified

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department has identified the people who allegedly attacked three golfers at a course earlier this week.

According to law enforcement, as many as six people hid in the trees along a fairway at Craft Farms Golf Club Sunday, all dressed in camouflage. As the group of golfers was teeing off, an air horn was used to disrupt the backswing.

Lt. Jason Woodruff said the unidentified golfers reportedly confronted the group in the woodline. Words were then exchanged and a “straight-up assault” occurred.

A vehicle was identified as the “getaway” car that lead to the identification of the individuals in the woods.

The names of the suspects have not been released and no charges have been filed as of Friday. Police continue to investigate the case.