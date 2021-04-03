Suspects arrested in Tuscaloosa shooting, 5 injured

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men have been arrested and charged in Saturday morning’s shooting outside an Tuscaloosa bar.

According to authorities, Joshua Marquese Coston, 23, and Joe Nathan Brothers, Jr., 22, fired towards the victims following an altercation outside of Roxy’s Bar earlier in the night.

Coston was struck in the exchange of fire after the victims shot back in self defense. He has been taken into custody and being treated for his injuries.

The other four victims are being treated for their injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.