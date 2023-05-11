CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A convicted felon was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon while the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force was conducting a cocaine trafficking investigation.

According to the Calera Police Department, about one pound of “suspected cocaine” and two stolen firearms from south Alabama were recovered from the stolen vehicle the suspect was driving. The department stated the suspect was traveling in a vehicle stolen from Mountain Brook that traveled west into Calera.

Officers with the CPD and drug enforcement task force members tried to stop the vehicle with spike strips, however, the vehicle left the road. It struck a gas pump and then another vehicle, causing an injury. The suspect was then taken into custody.