BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after an officer with the Hoover Police Department was shot in the line of duty, a suspect has been taken into custody with charges expected to be put against him.

Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, of Bessemer, was allegedly shot during an incident where the officer was also shot, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to police, the shooting followed a road rage incident that occurred at 11:25 a.m. Sunday along I-459. Police claim the suspect allegedly had a gun.

During the incident, police found the suspect at The Hills apartment complex in Hoover, where the suspect allegedly opened fire, hitting one of the officers in both arms. The officer was subsequently taken to UAB Hospital for treatment and was subsequently released.

The Hoover Police Department claims Lucas eventually surrendered to police.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.