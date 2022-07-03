MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest warrant is out for a man after a shooting Sunday morning in Moody.

According to the Moody Police Department, officers found Kendarris Abernathy, 30, of Moody, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Barrington Parc apartments around 1 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say Stanley Burell Jr., 36, fled the scene before officers arrived. He is described as being 6-foot-2 inches, 175 pounds. Burell also goes by the nickname “CJ.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact MPD at 205-640-3333.