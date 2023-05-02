BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted by Jefferson County authorities in the death of a local woman has been arrested in Louisiana after a fatal standoff with police.

Cortell Montesez Burks, 50, has been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of armed robbery. He is currently being held in Bossier City Jail on no bond.

According to authorities, the Bossier City Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting Tuesday at a Valero gas station. When officers arrived on the scene, Burks emerged from the inside of the Valero station and began shooting at the officers, who then returned fire.

Burks allegedly shot three others before being taken into custody. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third remains in critical condition. One officer was shot multiple times and is currently in stable condition after receiving treatment at Ochsner LSU.

Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office believe Burks is responsible for stabbing a 40-year-old woman to death inside a Center Point home Sunday. He is believed to have fired shots at a home possibly belonging to the victim’s mother afterward, resulting in four people inside being struck by gunfire.

It is currently unknown when and if Burks will be extradited to Alabama.