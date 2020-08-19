Suspect swallows meth, injures officer during arrest in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — An officer with the Calera Police Department was injured Tuesday night by a suspect during an arrest.

According to a post on the CPD’s Facebook page, one suspect fled law enforcement during a routine traffic stop, later leaving his car and fleeing on foot. During a short pursuit, the subject resisted arrest and injured an officer.

“The officer took the suspect into custody then requested medical assistance from Calera Fire Department when we learned that the suspect swallowed suspected meth,” the post read. “Additional meth and distribution amounts of suspected heroin were recovered.”

The officer is alright but will be on restricted duty for a while due to his injury. The suspect was transported to the hospital and is in good condition.

