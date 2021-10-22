Suspect sought in shooting that left man dead in Birmingham’s Gate City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives are searching for a Birmingham man in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in the Gate City community Tuesday afternoon.

Jailyn Andarius Bragg, 22, is wanted for the murder of Roderick Tavares Chester Jr., who was shot and killed Tuesday in the 6700 block of Kimberly Avenue.

The Birmingham Police Department reports that officers were dispatched to Kimberly Avenue at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday on report of a person shot. Upon arriving, they found Chester in the passenger seat of a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported him to UAB Hospital, where he died. Investigators believe the shooting may have happened following an argument that turned violent.

BPD’s Real Time Crime Center obtained the following video that authorities say helped detectives identify the suspect within minutes of the shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Birmingham Police Department has obtained warrants against Bragg for capital murder, attempted murder and firing a gun into an occupied vehicle. The capital murder charge will have no bond whereas the other two charges will total $200,000 bond.

Authorities say Bragg is still at large, as well as being considered armed and dangerous. If you see Bragg, call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.