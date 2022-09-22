JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are searching for a suspect vehicle after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was hit by a black Ford F-150 on the 700 block of Lock 17 Road around 2:15 p.m. The vehicle should have heavy front-end damage on the passenger side.

Deputies are on the scene of the incident and will provide additional information at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call authorities at 205-325-1450.