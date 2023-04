JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was injured early Thursday morning after being shot by a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy.

According to Lt. Joni Money, the shooting happened around 3:18 a.m. near Arkadelphia Road and I-59/20 in Birmingham.

The suspect’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story and CBS 42 News will update this article and more information becomes available.