JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jacksonville Police Department are investigating after an officer was injured early Saturday morning.

According to JPD, Weaver police attempted a traffic stop at about 2 a.m. on a charger. The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle, and once the suspect entered the city of Jacksonville, JPD joined the pursuit. Officers caught the suspect near the 5000 block of Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway.

Allegedly, the suspect then turned his car around and hit a Jacksonville squad car head-on before attempting to back up again. The officer then exited his vehicle and took out his gun in an attempt to stop the suspect, who then hit the officer with his car. When the suspect pulled back out to make another attempt, the officer fired a single gun shot.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to Anniston RMC. The officer was treated and release, the suspect was taken to UAB Hospital for additional care.