Suspect leads Jefferson County deputies in high-speed pursuit

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed pursuit, resulting in a crash where four people were hurt.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies featured on the A&E show “Live PD” spotted a man known to have outstanding warrants for theft and drugs. According to a release from the department, deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on the man when he accelerated in his vehicle and attempted to flee at a high rate of speed. At some point, deputies lost sight of the vehicle. 

“The man continued until he caused a crash that involved multiple vehicles near Bessemer Road and Avenue W,” the release stated. “As a result of the crash, 4 people had to be transported to the hospital, some with serious injuries.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

