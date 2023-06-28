COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man ended his life Monday night after law enforcement were called to a home in Cottondale over sexual misconduct allegations, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to TCSO, deputies arrived to a residence in the area of Whispering Lane at around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a family member allegedly having “criminal sexual contact” with children who resided at the home. While awaiting investigators, deputies made contact with the suspect, who was in the backyard and armed with a gun. Police report that the suspect, who was not named in the release, allegedly threatened to kill himself as well as wanting law enforcement to shoot him.

After police established a tight perimeter around the area and moved nearby civilians out of harm’s way, the suspect allegedly refused to put the gun down and shot himself while a negotiator tried to talk to him. The suspect was critically injured and transported to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he died hours later.

The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the alleged crimes and the circumstances surrounding his death.