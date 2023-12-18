CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man was shot dead after allegedly threatening to shoot customers at a Waffle House in the Center Point community early Sunday morning.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the restaurant on Center Point Parkway regarding a report of a person threatening to shoot someone in the parking lot. Arriving at the scene, deputies found Cristall Terrell Hereford, 26, lying shot in the parking lot. Hereford, who was identified as the man who made the threats, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding why Hereford allegedly threatened customers and how he had been shot are under investigation. The whereabouts of the person who shot Hereford are unknown.