Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Dadeville

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting Sunday afternoon that involved state troopers and deputies with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the shooting occurred around 1:01 p.m. Sunday in Dadeville. The suspect was reportedly injured and was taken to a nearby hospital. No officers were injured.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and will turn over all information it gathers to the Tallapoosa County District Attorney’s office.

