TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting at the University Mall last Saturday.

Tyrus Jacquez Jones, 24, was charged with four counts of third-degree assault for the shooting where four people were injured.

According to TPD, all persons of interest in the case were located and questioned during this week. It was then determined that Jones was the one who was allegedly responsible. Police claim he “negligently handled” a firearm which resulted in the weapon firing into the floor of the mall. Shrapnel from the gunshot struck four people nearby.

Jones was taken into custody and placed at the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he is being held on a $3,000 bond.