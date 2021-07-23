Suspect in shooting death of 11-month-old in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have named a main suspect in the death of 11-month-old Raylee Allen.

According to court documents, Robert Elijah Allen admitted to having a firearm at the scene of the crime while being interviewed. At the time of the interview, he was on bond for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of carrying a pistol without a permit. Bond was revoked when he admitted to having the firearm at the location of the crime, and now Allen is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin of the Birmingham Police Department, police were called to the Carson Road location Tuesday afternoon because of a “domestic disturbance,”. When they arrived, they found the child had been shot. She was later confirmed to be dead.

Mauldin also said that the child’s mother, a Jefferson County deputy, and the father had both been detained for questioning at the time. Two weapons were recovered at the home.

At this time, Allen has not yet been charged with Raylee Allen’s killing.

