Suspect in Sheffield officer’s death out of the hospital and in jail

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A man accused in the deaths of two people, including a Sheffield Police officer, is out of the hospital and in jail.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson confirmed that Brian Martin was released from Huntsville Hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Williamson said Martin was booked into the Colbert County Jail but will be taken to the Morgan County Jail.

“I don’t have any place to house him alone to keep him away from the general population,” William said about the move. “And two it’s such a high profile case, I feel for his safety we’re gonna put him in Morgan County.”

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the Morgan County Jail has a daily average inmate population of 610 and can hold up to 1000 inmates so their facility can house Martin in a separate cell away from other inmates.

Colbert County Jail officials told News 19 Martin is facing ten charges including: four counts capital murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jail officials also said there is no bond available for Martin.

Brian Martin Mugshot

Sheffield Police Lt Max Dotson was one of two officers shot in the altercation. He has filed a lawsuit against Martin over the incident.

The second officer, Sgt. Nick Risner was flown to Huntsville Hospital for surgery where he later died from his injuries.

Muscle Shoals Police Department said, “Any charges related to police officers involved in this incident are being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.”

William Clare Mealback Jr. was also fatally shot in the incident.