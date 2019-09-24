Suspect in officer-involved shooting charged with 3 counts of attempted murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting has been charged. Demetrius Walker, 28, of Birmingham, Alabama is charged with three counts of attempted murder, according to Birmingham police.

The incident occurred Friday, Sept.20 when east precinct Birmingham police officers arrived at the area of Gate City and the Harris Homes Housing Community to investigate a shot spotter call. When officers arrived, they found shell cases that were related to a shooting.

While searching the area, officers heard additional gunshots. Officers soon located a suspect, pursued him from the railroad tracks to a wooded area.

Additional officers were called to the scene with K-9 units. They were able to find Walker’s location and take him into custody.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, no officers were injured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events