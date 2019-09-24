Suspect in officer-involved shooting charged with 3 counts of attempted murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The suspect in an officer-involved shooting has been charged. Demetrius Walker, 28, of Birmingham, Alabama is charged with three counts of attempted murder, according to Birmingham police.

The incident occurred Friday, Sept.20 when east precinct Birmingham police officers arrived at the area of Gate City and the Harris Homes Housing Community to investigate a shot spotter call. When officers arrived, they found shell cases that were related to a shooting.

While searching the area, officers heard additional gunshots. Officers soon located a suspect, pursued him from the railroad tracks to a wooded area.

Additional officers were called to the scene with K-9 units. They were able to find Walker’s location and take him into custody.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, no officers were injured.