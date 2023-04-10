BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Before being accused of killing four people and injuring several others in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky Monday morning, the suspect attended the University of Alabama, according to school officials.

Connor Sturgeon, who died in a shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville, received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Alabama, UA spokesperson Shane Dorrill confirmed. According to his LinkedIn profile, Sturgeon attended UA as an undergraduate between 2016 and 2020, where he received his bachelor’s degree in finance and economics. He additionally completed a master’s program in finance before graduating.

The shooting, which happened in the same bank where Sturgeon worked as a portfolio manager, took the lives of four people, including two individuals who were friends of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, as well as injuring nine other people.

“We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank. We’re trying to establish what that connection was to the business, but it appears he was a previous employee,” Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a news conference.

The Kentucky shooting comes two weeks after a mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, where six people–including three children–were killed.

The circumstances surrounding the Louisville shooting have not been revealed. It is not clear whether Sturgeon was killed by officers or if he took his own life.