HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning after crashing an allegedly stolen vehicle.

According to the Hueytown Police Department, a detective observed the vehicle driving recklessly after almost striking their vehicle in the area of Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive and Townhouse Lane around 7:30 a.m. The suspect’s vehicle continued moving when the detective attempted a traffic stop, leading to officers losing sight of the vehicle.

When officers checked the area for the vehicle, they claim they saw it on 26th Avenue in the area of Arcadia Circle. Officers observed the suspect running from the scene. A perimeter was set, and after tracking the suspect, Hueytown 911 received a call the suspect was hiding in a laundry room of a residence off the 3200 block of King Street. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident, and charges are pending from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

The HPD stated an investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen from the Birmingham Police Department. The Alabama Department of Corrections K9 team from William Donaldson Correctional Facility and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the HPD.