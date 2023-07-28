TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One of the two men charged with capital murder in the death of a woman in Tuscaloosa appeared at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse on Friday morning.

Michael Davis attended a hearing on his youthful offender status filed by his attorney. A judge denied the request. Davis and former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles are accused of killing 23-year-old Jamea Harris on the Tuscaloosa Strip last January.

Davis is being held without bond. His lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.