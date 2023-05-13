HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect from a robbery that took place at a Wells Fargo branch in Hoover Tuesday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday.

According to the Hoover Police Department, detectives attempted to serve a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the 3300 block of Chace Lake Fairway at about 2 p.m. Friday. Detectives received information upon arrival the suspect was inside with access to a firearm.

Therefore, additional police resources were deployed to the scene, and surrounding apartments were evacuated. Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect to have him surrender safely, however, the suspect’s contact with police ended and a single gunshot was heard from inside the apartment. The suspect was discovered dead when officers entered the apartment.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld, pending the notification of his family. The HPD will provide an update if more information becomes available.