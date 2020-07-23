Suspect in home invasion shot by Jefferson County deputies

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is now in custody after Jefferson County deputies responded to a home invasion and shot him after he attempted to open fire on them.

At 4:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a home invasion in an unincorporated area near Bessemer. According to the JCSO, the suspect broke into a woman’s home and assaulted he, but she was able to get to the phone and call police. When the deputies arrived, the suspect came to door and raised a gun, but the deputies fired at him and wounded him, but he fled the scene. The deputies were able to rescue the victim, who was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Bessemer Police Department was called out to assist Jefferson County in searching for the suspect. Later, police were notified of a person in Carver Park in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue North in Bessemer matching a description of the suspect. When police arrived, the suspect fled the park and police were able to take him into custody before 6 a.m. in front of 4th Avenue Supermarket.

The victim were taken to the hospital. Formal charges are pending.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the shooting involving the deputies.

LATEST POST