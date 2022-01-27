HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Helena Police Department has announced that John Peyton Scott III will be brought back to Alabama to face charges stemming from a double homicide last week.

Scott, 42, was charged with two counts of capital murder on Sunday for the killings of Sharon Tarwater Whited, 40, and her father, 75-year-old Chester E Tarwater Jr. The two were found dead at a home on Piney Woods Drive in Helena on Jan. 19.

Despite HPD’s efforts to apprehend Scott at the beginning of the investigation, he was able to flee the state and ended up in St. John’s County, Fla. where he was later taken into custody by authorities. He appeared in court Thursday and waived his right to challenge his extradition back to Alabama, according to HPD.

Arrangements are currently being made to transport Scott. No other information has been released at this time.