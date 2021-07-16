Suspect in deadly Fultondale home invasion arrested in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect from a deadly Fourth of July home invasion in Fultondale is now behind bars.

Shikeem Kinniebrew, 21, was arrested on I-59 north/31st Street July 9 by Homewood police office and charged with capital murder. According to the HPD, police spotted Kinniebrew on July 5 in Homewood with a window tint violation in a silver Dodge Charger.

Police report Kinniebrew’s arrest was not initially released because they didn’t know who he was on first encounter.

At 6 a.m. July 4, a home invasion took place at a trailer home in Fultondale where three armed men reportedly came in and demanded money. Alejandro Hernandez-Garcia, 55, was shot during the invasion and died from his injuries.

Homewood police also arrested a female passenger who had a gun and an outstanding warrant for first-degree marijuana possession in Jefferson County.

Kinniebrew is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.