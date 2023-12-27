TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating following a high-speed chase in the city Wednesday night.

According to Stephanie Taylor with TPD, an officer initiated a traffic stop at around 7:55 p.m. near Monte Vista Drive and 36th Avenue East. However, the suspect continued driving towards Diamond Circle while throwing items out of the car window.

The chase led police throughout the city, ending when the driver crashed into a light pole near the Sonic Restaurant on the corner of 15th Street and Martin Lurther King Jr. Boulevard at around 8:16 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue responded to the scene to check the suspect for injuries. Charges are undetermined at this time.

TPD officers are currently searching the areas where the driver was observed throwing items from the car.