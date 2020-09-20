Suspect in custody following fight at Alabama State Fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is in custody following a fight at the Alabama State Fair Saturday night.
According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin of the Birmingham Police Department, multiple units responded for crowd control due to a fight and the amount of people attending the fair. A security guard sustained a minor injury.
The fair began Friday at the Birmingham Race Course.
The circumstances leading up to the fight are not known.
