Suspect in custody after stand-off with Birmingham police officers Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department have a man in jail this morning after a stand-off that lasted for hours.

It began Thursday afternoon as a robbery call on 83rd Place South. The police investigation led them to Rome Avenue, where the BPD tactical unit encountered a barricaded suspect. They spent hours negotiating with the man before it all ended just before midnight without anyone getting hurt.

We’ll update this story as we get more information.

