Live Now
The CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin

Suspect in custody after stand-off with Birmingham police officers Thursday

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department have a man in jail this morning after a stand-off that lasted for hours.

It began Thursday afternoon as a robbery call on 83rd Place South. The police investigation led them to Rome Avenue, where the BPD tactical unit encountered a barricaded suspect. They spent hours negotiating with the man before it all ended just before midnight without anyone getting hurt.

We’ll update this story as we get more information.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES