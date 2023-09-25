ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in custody following a fatal shooting from over the weekend, the Anniston Police Department announced on Monday.

On Sunday, APD officers responded to the 300 block of Elm Street on calls of a shooting. They found Donald Wayne Gooden Jr., 36, who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, APD detectives identified Broderick Tee Burnett, 26, as a possible suspect. On Monday, a murder warrant was obtained for his arrest in connection to Gooden’s death. Burnett was taken into custody at around 3:25 p.m. the same day.

No further information is available as the case is still under investigation. APD asks anyone with additional information to call the investigative division at 256-240-4000.