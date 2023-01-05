FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is behind bars after allegedly committing a hit-and-run followed by attempted robbery in Fultondale. CBS 42 spoke with one of the two victims who came face to face with the man in custody.

Timika Eutsey was nearly a victim of robbery and says she is thankful to be alive after this bizarre encounter that led to a car chase early Thursday morning.

Eutsey had stopped at a Shell gas station around 2:30 a.m. when she says she saw the suspect and noticed something was off.

“He had his blinkers,” said Eutsey. “They were, like blinking, you could tell the car had been hit. He had hit somebody because the hood of the car was up, like up some”

When she tried to leave, she says the suspect blocked her in and then demanded money.

“It was so frightening,” said Eutsey. “I was shook up and scared — shocked. If my son wasn’t yelling, ‘Get out of here! Back up!’ we probably would have been in some trouble. I don’t know if he had a gun or what.”

Eutsey was able to escape, but she says the man followed her down Decatur Highway. She says she pulled a U-turn to get away and then called the police.

Fultondale Police Chief Marcel Walker says incidents like this are hard to prevent.

“You never know if someone is going to run up behind them, you know, hit you from the back, you know,” said Chief Walker. “It could have been a pure accident at that time, but when you escalate into that accident to criminal then you drive down the wrong side of the highway, you know, that’s very dangerous.”

That’s why Eutsey says it’s always important to be aware.

“Pay attention to your surroundings,” said Eutsy. “Don’t travel alone if you’re a woman. If you have to get a gun, these days you have to get a gun so now I got to purchase a gun and go to a gun range to learn how to shoot it.”

“Now we just have to move forward and thank God that nothing, that nobody was hurt or injured in this chase this morning,” said Chief Walker

Chief Walker says they are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time but stated he is on a 48-hour hold until they are able to gather the information needed on possible charges.

