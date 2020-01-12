Suspect in custody after 2 people shot on Jefferson/Tuscaloosa county line

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are currently investigating a situation where two people were shot Saturday afternoon at the Jefferson County/Tuscaloosa County.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to investigate a shooting in the 14000 block of Rock House road near the Tuscaloosa County line. Deputies from the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office first arrived on the scene and held Stephen Lee Mason, 37, as a suspect until Jefferson County deputies arrived.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed that two people — a 45-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, had been shot. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment, where the man’s injuries were considered serious and the woman’s injuries were reported to not be threatening at the time.

Witnesses reported that Mason was known to the victims and was visiting the home. Mason told detectives that he was angry about things that had happened in the past.

Jefferson County deputies took Mason into custody and transported him to the Jefferson County jail in Bessemer.

Mason is being held on two counts of attempted murder on a total of $120,000 bond.

