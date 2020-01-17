Suspect in connection to 2017 fatal shooting at Smokers Outlet found guilty

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday afternoon, the Tuscaloosa County jury found suspect William Eubanks guilty of manslaughter for a December 2017 fatal shooting.

The shooting took place at the Smokers Outlet Store in Tuscaloosa. The store was under construction at this time.

According to witnesses, the suspect William Eubanks came to the construction site to see someone else when he got into an argument with the victim, Jimmy Branch. Eubanks allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Branch.

We are working to obtain information about Eubanks’ sentencing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

