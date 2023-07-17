MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — A Moulton man accused of beating and robbing a man earlier this summer was arrested and charged for the incident after police said he crashed a stolen motorcycle.

According to the Moulton Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a possible assault and robbery call around 8:30 a.m. on June 3. When they arrived, the victim told police that a white pickup truck stopped while he was walking home.

The driver, later identified as James Lee Jones, 41, and a woman got out of the truck and started yelling at him, before hitting him with a baseball bat, police explained. That blow knocked him to the ground, and Jones allegedly hit the victim multiple times.

Authorities said the victim had dropped his backpack during the attack, which Jones is accused of taking and leaving. The victim reportedly suffered a broken arm and finger.

Jones was later arrested after police and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies searched his property on County Road 243, where the backpack and the bat possibly used in the attack were found. Jones also admitted to assaulting and robbing the victim when questioned.

A felony arrest warrant was obtained for second-degree robbery, but police said Jones had already been “inadvertently” released from jail before he could be served.

Nearly one month later on July 3, Moulton police officers responded to a motorcycle crash on Hwy 33, just north of County Road 233.

Officers realized the driver was Jones, and later learned that the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja he just wrecked was reported stolen out of Hartselle. Jones suffered a broken arm in the crash.

A felony warrant for first-degree receiving stolen property was issued in addition to his existing second-degree robbery warrant. He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail without incident on July 4.

No hearings had been scheduled at the time this article was written.