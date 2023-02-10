BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man believed to have been involved in kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and shooting a member of her family died Friday morning from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police report.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a Domestic Violence Kidnapping that resulted in two victims being shot. The incident occurred on Friday, February 10, 2023.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers with the Birmingham Police Department were dispatched to 1595 Sterilite Drive (Kamtek) regarding a report of a woman who had allegedly been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, the BPD reports. Within an hour, the victim’s family member had found her in the 1800 Block of 9th Street Northwest. The family member and the victim’s ex-boyfriend were allegedly involved in a fight that resulted in gunfire before the suspect fled the scene.

Both the victim and the family member suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Just before 7 a.m., officers with the Gardendale Police Department responded to a report of someone who had been shot inside of a vehicle. Arriving at the scene, officers found the suspect dead from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound in the car.

The GPD is investigating the the suspect’s death.